One Raiders Defender Who No One is Talking About
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of different moves this offseason that have improved their roster for the 2025 season.
New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek did not want to wait a couple of years down the road to get things going in Las Vegas.
Their message was clear that they wanted to get things going right away with the franchise once they got hired. And that is exactly what they have done this offseason. The Raiders have been making headlines and it has been for all the right reasons.
Carroll and Spytek came up with a good plan of how they wanted to fill out their roster in their first season with the team, and they have agreed with each move they have made so far.
They wanted to bring in players who would best fit the team and the culture they are trying to set with the Silver and Black. Not only for next season but for years to come. They want to make it a consistently winning football team.
One player that the Raiders signed this offseason is defensive tackle Leki Fotu. With the Raiders making other important signings as well, Fotu seems to be flying under the radar. This was a good pick-up by the Silver and Black, and people are going to notice it in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Fotu signing on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcast."
"I want to talk about things that really stood out to me," said Carpenter. "I want to talk about a guy that I talked about a little, but I have not talked about a lot, Leki Fotu, a defensive lineman in his sixth year. That guy is out of Utah."
"You get a sense of who the coaches are really thinking is going to contribute by the time they spend with guys ... But I watched Robbie Leonard spend a lot of time with him. I think he has a lot to do to make that spot, but they are certainly investing time with him, which tells you that he is certainly somebody battling for one. I was very impressed with how coachable he was and that twitch."
"I love watching Rob Leonard work; he is good at developing talent," said Trezevant. "He [Fotu] got that twitch ... And he is working man."
