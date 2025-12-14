Raiders vs. Eagles Live Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is essentially the National Football League's 2025 version of David versus Goliath.

The Raiders' Battle

Although the Eagles are on a three-game losing streak, a home game against the Raiders is just what the Eagles needed. The Raiders have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have yet to find any answers that can help end their gruesome losing streak. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly before the Raiders' final practice ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, Head Coach Pete Carroll said his approach will be the same against Philadelphia as against every other team. He hopes his players feel the same way and handle things as they usually do.

"I hope not. I really don't. We're trying to take every game like it's playing Super Bowl champions, and there's a reason for doing that. That's not because we're ignoring the fact of all of their accomplishments. It's to try to keep us consistent in our preparation and expectations of what it takes to get to your very best week after week after week,” Carroll said.

“I firmly believe that if you respond to the rivalries and the history and the background, like we did at Notre Dame a million years ago, we learned the lessons. It doesn't matter who you're playing, you got to get right every single week. And so, we try to own that and capture that in the prep, but everybody knows this team."

Carroll noted that the Raiders are. They are familiar with the Eagles, as they have multiple players with ties to the Eagles. Las Vegas' coaching staff believes they have adequately prepared the team for what will undoubtedly be a challenge. Still, Carroll thinks the Raiders are up for that challenge.

“We know them really well, and it didn't take a long time to introduce the team to the locker room, the people, the ways that they play, the style, the background, the history, all the stories and all that. That was very familiar, so there is a deep understanding of these guys because they've been so much in the spotlight, so much on top," Carroll said.

No matter how well Carroll feels about Las Vegas' familiarity with Philadelphia, the talent gap between the two teams makes that irrelevant. However, Carroll's confidence in the Raiders' preparation and a new starting quarterback for the game could give Las Vegas a chance on the road.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass as Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.

