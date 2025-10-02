Raiders' Defense Aims to Continue Soaring in This Category
The Las Vegas Raiders have quietly produced one of the league's better defenses through four weeks in a critical area of the game.
The Difference A Few Plays Make
The Raiders' defense currently ranks 13th in the National Football League against the run, allowing an average of about 103 yards per game through four games. The Raiders allowed 60 yards of rushing in Week 1, 81 yards in Week 2, 201 yards in Week 3 and 69 yards in Week 4.
If not for a few plays against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Raiders' defense would likely be closer to the top 10, if not within the top 10. Of the 201 yards the Commanders registered, 96 came on three runs.
Las Vegas' defense is a few plays away from being one of best in the National Football League against the run. Before the Raiders took the practice field in preperation for the Indianapolis Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the Raiders' defense.
“I would like to think it was an outlier that that happened [against the Commanders.] We missed that stinking play that they go 60 yards on with four guys miss the guy. But our run defense has been solid. We've been pretty consistent, except for that big play there," Carroll said.
"This was a really good outing for us. I thought both sides of the ball really benefited from the week of practice. I've made a big deal about it. Today, we're going out on 'Comp Wednesday,' and expecting those guys to continue to improve."
Carroll noted that his focus this week will be ensuring Las Vegas has a productive week of practice heading into Week 5.
“What I've known from the past is you stack Wednesday and Thursday practices, and if you keep having really good ones and your team improves and they get better, and last week was a really good indication of that," Carroll said.
"Remember, I was grousing about the week before because of the walkthroughs and all that to try to bounce back, and we missed this element of the preparation process two weeks ago, and we benefited this past week.
"Now, we need to build on that, and you need to stack those days up. Wednesdays are huge for us, and it's the fundamental day. It's the line of scrimmage. It's all those things on both sides of the football that they can elevate and really, really come around. So, it showed last week."
