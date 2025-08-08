Must Watch Player for Raiders in Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of moving parts this season. The Raiders have a lot of new players, and they have put themselves in a better position to have success this season. The Silver and Black are looking to bounce back after having a disappointing season last year. The Raiders are now led by veteran head coach Pete Carroll and by veteran quarterback Geno Smith on the offensive side.
Those were two of the biggest moves in the NFL this offseason. The Raiders want to be better, and that is why they made these moves. It is no secret that the Raiders have not had the success they wanted in a long time. Carroll has proven that he has the ability to turn around franchises that have struggling teams. The Raiders are ready to start winning games this season.
The Raiders have been working hard in training camp and have looked good with Carroll taking over. Now that has to translate to winning games when it counts. The Raiders have to build that chemistry with all the new pieces on their team. That is what they are doing this year in training camp. The Raiders will also get the opportunity to see what they have with the new pieces in the preseason.
Pro Football Network named Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty as the one player that people must watch in the preseason.
Ashton Jeanty is no secret to NFL fans, and his starting role on the Las Vegas Raiders' offense was guaranteed the second his name was called in Green Bay. That being said, a player as talented as Jeanty is always a must-watch.
The Raiders have another star offensive weapon after landing Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The offense will run through those two players in 2025, as new head coach Pete Carroll looks to topple Andy Reid's Chiefs in the AFC West.
Ashton Jeanty's Star Power
Given his importance to the team, he may see limited time, but watching Jeanty on an NFL field will be fun.
The Raiders we lean on Jeanty to give them a good run game this season. They have high hopes for him, and the word around the Raiders has been that Jeanty has looked like the real deal in training camp.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.