3 Matchups the Raiders Should Own in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders were only able to beat three teams in 2025, and that's why they have the first overall pick. Despite their abysmal record, they were actually more competitive than the league gives them credit for. The Raiders were 2 - 5 in one-score games, including close losses to playoff teams.

Klint Kubiak is now in charge of this team's direction, and under him, the Raiders have been big winners in free agency. They've undoubtedly become more talented, but will that translate into increased wins in year one of the Kubiak era? These are three teams they should feel confident facing next season.

Confidence Boosters

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands with his arm in a sling along the sideline during the third quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Ward injured his shoulder in the first quarter after scoring a touchdown. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans were the only team the Raiders beat by double-digits last season. Even if the Titans are heading into year two of the Cam Ward saga and they've surrounded him with a better supporting cast and coaching staff, they'll be on the road against a Raiders team that should be improved as well.

Ashton Jeanty was relatively held in check by the Titans' defensive front, but Geno Smith connected with Tre Tucker five times for 70 yards. The timing of all of these matchups hasn't been confirmed, but if Brock Bowers is available, he's sure to give the Titans' secondary even more problems.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Timing really matters for this one, as who knows if Smith will be starting when the Raiders face the New York Jets on the road. The Jets don't sign what was the worst starting quarterback in the NFL if they're trying to win, and every sign points to this team wanting the first overall pick in 2027.

The Jets' defense is still going to be difficult to deal with because of their defensive personnel, but if Smith is as reckless with the ball as he was last season, the Raiders' improved secondary has more than enough star power to pick him off multiple times.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Finally, even if the Raiders have to travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals , I don't think this team should strike fear into the hearts of Raider Nation. Jacoby Brissett is set to be their starting quarterback, and he isn't the most impressive quarterback in the NFL.

He's plenty capable of leading a successful passing attack. However, I have more faith in the Raiders' offense and what they can do to the Cardinals' defense than vice versa. This is also a team whose best interest is to lose, as they're also looking at the 2027 draft as their chance to find their franchise quarterback.