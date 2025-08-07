Raiders Running Backs Making Noise in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get off to a good start once the season starts. One thing they have to do better is getting the run game going. Last season, the Raiders' run game was not good for them. No matter what they did last season at the running back position, it did not work. But now things are different, and things are looking up for the Silver and Black at the running back position.
The team improved the running back room this offseason. They went after veteran running back Raheem Mostert in free agency. And then they went after the rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty will be the Raiders starter heading into the season, but the offense wants to use the other running backs as well to get in the mix and keep fresh legs on the field to be more effective.
Running Backs Playing Key Role
The Raiders also have a couple of backs from last season in Zamir White, Sincere McCormick, and Chris Collier. They are going to get a look at them this preseason and will see what backs are going to be part of the mix in the regular season.
The Raiders will take on the Seattle Seahawks today in the team's opening preseason game. The team travels to Seattle, and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is back where he last coached.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they are looking for in the Raiders running backs in the first preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to see a little bit of Ashton Jeanty. I want to see Sincere McCormick. I want to see Zamir White. I do not need to see Raheem Mostert," said Carpenter. "I want to see the same playing calling for Sincere as they do with Zamir. But in the preseason, they are not game planning to win until the fourth quarter. They are just game planning for looks. I want to get Sincere and Zamir the same look. I think that is important."
"I think it is important they get looks," said Trezevant. "They have different skill sets, so the play calling might not necessarily be the same. But I think it is going to be interesting to see how Chip [Kelly] uses them. There is a competition between those two."
