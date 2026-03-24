The Raiders' Young Core Has Everything to Prove in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's building towards the future. They have ten draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft, including the first overall pick. They're hoping that all of the young talent on their roster will bloom at the right time to make a playoff push with synergy.

This has all been orchestrated by John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders front office, as they have spent the last few drafts stockpiling talent on both sides of the field. What do the young players on the Raiders roster have to show in 2026?

Signs of Improvement

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At this point in time, the Raiders roster is mostly fluid. However, two players they have sunk their teeth into are Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty . Both of them are premier offensive weapons selected with top-15 picks in the draft.

Both of them are coming off disappointing 2025 seasons, where even they weren't saved from the poor offensive production the Raiders had under Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. Due to this, their stock is at an all-time low, and they need to show improvement under their new head coach.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They aren't the only offensive duo that disappointed in 2025, as both rookie receiving options severely underperformed last season. Dont'e Thornton Jr. was selected in the fourth round, and he only had ten receptions all season. Jack Bech only had 20, and he was their second-round pick!

Once Jakobi Meyers was traded away, there's no reason why either of these two couldn't have been involved more. What they need to show in 2026 is why they were drafted in the first place. Thornton Jr. needs to have some highlights showing off his speed, and Bech needs more targets for his value to show itself. They have a chance to establish a real connection with Fernando Mendoza , which will be invaluable for their careers.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Tyree Wilson may not be as young as he once was, but he still has everything to prove next season. With a new coaching staff, they'll have no problem letting him walk in free agency if he doesn't perform well in 2026.