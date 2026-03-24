The Raiders' Young Core Has Everything to Prove in 2026
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The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's building towards the future. They have ten draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft, including the first overall pick. They're hoping that all of the young talent on their roster will bloom at the right time to make a playoff push with synergy.
This has all been orchestrated by John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders front office, as they have spent the last few drafts stockpiling talent on both sides of the field. What do the young players on the Raiders roster have to show in 2026?
Signs of Improvement
At this point in time, the Raiders roster is mostly fluid. However, two players they have sunk their teeth into are Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Both of them are premier offensive weapons selected with top-15 picks in the draft.
Both of them are coming off disappointing 2025 seasons, where even they weren't saved from the poor offensive production the Raiders had under Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. Due to this, their stock is at an all-time low, and they need to show improvement under their new head coach.
They aren't the only offensive duo that disappointed in 2025, as both rookie receiving options severely underperformed last season. Dont'e Thornton Jr. was selected in the fourth round, and he only had ten receptions all season. Jack Bech only had 20, and he was their second-round pick!
Once Jakobi Meyers was traded away, there's no reason why either of these two couldn't have been involved more. What they need to show in 2026 is why they were drafted in the first place. Thornton Jr. needs to have some highlights showing off his speed, and Bech needs more targets for his value to show itself. They have a chance to establish a real connection with Fernando Mendoza, which will be invaluable for their careers.
Tyree Wilson may not be as young as he once was, but he still has everything to prove next season. With a new coaching staff, they'll have no problem letting him walk in free agency if he doesn't perform well in 2026.
The former seventh overall pick was hailed to be the next star for the Raiders on their defensive line, but he has never once peaked above Maxx Crosby in his career. If he can show that that's possible, even for just a string of games, he would've shown that he's a legitimate part of their future.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.