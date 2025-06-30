Raiders' HC Pete Carroll Nabbed Picks From Old Division Rival
Pete Carroll is the new head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was hired by the Silver and Black, after he took the 2024 season off. Carroll says he missed coaching in the NFL and that the game was calling him back. The Raiders were the right team for him, and here he is trying to fix the ship for the Raiders, and he is the right man for the job.
The Raiders want to be better than they were last season. In 2024, nothing went the way the Raiders wanted it to go. They had a very disappointing season in many measures. On both sides of the ball, it was a struggle to find consistency. Once something went wrong for the Silver and Black last season, it just kept getting worse for them.
Fast forward to this offseason, the franchise has made some major changes to the team, which will give the team a better chance to be successful next season. From top to bottom, the Raiders looked at how they could get better in 2025 and they did that. One of the first moves they made was looking for a new head coach. And they got the one they need in Carroll. He comes with a lot of experience, and it is what the Raiders needed heading into 2025. Carroll will help win more games next season.
When Carroll headed into his first draft as a member of the Silver and Black, he knew exactly what the team needed and what he wanted to do. And if you know Carroll, one of the first things he likes to do is build up his offensive line. He wants to have the best offensive line as possible. And we, the Raiders have some questions at the offensive line. Carroll addressed it in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Two offensive linemen that Carroll drafted were Caleb Rogers and offensive tackle Charles Grant, both in the third round. Those were two great picks by Carroll.
But another team that was looking at drafting those players was Carroll's former divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
“The 49ers spent a lot of time with both of those guys [Rogers and Grant],” 49ers insider Matt Barrows said on The TK Show.
“They actually brought in Caleb Rogers for a visit. I think the 49ers thought one of those guys was going to be there and that old Pete Carroll did a number on them… I do think they did intend to take a tackle on day 2 and the guy got swiped.”
