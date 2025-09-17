One Big Factor No One is Talking About for Raiders' Star
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best stadiums in the whole National Football League, if not the best one. The home of the Raiders is Allegiant Stadium. That stadium is one of the newest stadiums there is in the NFL. A lot of people come to visit it, and it is great.
The only problem for the Raiders in their home stadium is not always a home stadium for them. Many times since opening its doors, the Raiders have not had home-field advantage.
One way the Silver and Black know they can get that home field advantage back is by winning games consistently. That has not been easy for the Raiders to do, but that is why they made the moves they did this offseason. They want to win and give the fans something to cheer for. To keep them coming out and supporting because they know how much Raider Nation means to this team. They want to make sure they are doing everything they call.
Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith is going to benefit from playing at Allegiant Stadium as well. With it being indoors, that gives Smith an advantage of not having to play in weather that does not favor the quarterback. Smith can still go out and win games in outdoor stadiums because we have seen him do it during his time in Seattle. But this is one thing that is going to make the team better as well.
Geno Smith Better in Indoors Game
"There is inside Geno Smitha and outside Geno are two different players," said Chris Long on the Green Light podcast." "This is something that we have talked about on this show for several years here. He played five outdoor games this year. He played in 11 last year. Geno is going to go off. That is what I am saying. I said Look me up some Geno stats."
"13 indoor games, he has a 5.6 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio. 1.5 sacks per game. 66 percent completion, 103.6 rating. Outside in 36 games 1.3 to 1 ratio. Three sacks per game, same completion percentage, but the passing rating drops from 103.6 to 87 by playing outside. It is like two different players. Indoor Geno is a big five."
