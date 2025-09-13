The Key Edge Geno Smith is Already Bringing Raiders
When the Las Vegas Raiders went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason, many were surprised.
That was because the Raiders had a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many thought they would draft a quarterback at the top of the draft. But head coach Pete Carroll knew what he wanted in a quarterback and what he was looking for. He knew that Smith would be a good quarterback for the Raiders, and that is why they went after him and got him.
Smith and Carroll reunited in Las Vegas this past offseason, but they got to work right away. The culture has changed for the Raiders because of Carroll and Smith.
These two know how to win in the National Football League, and they have done it together before. This past Sunday, both Carroll and Smith led the Silver and Black to victory and their first as members of the franchise. They also showed that having a good quarterback is important in the NFL.
Geno Smith showed why the Raiders are invested in him
"Geno, this is why you went ahead and got Geno Smith," said Rich Eisen on his show. "The stabilization at the most important position, a lead pipe-wielding old head pro. And that is what he is becoming. 362 yards. Like he can throw it. Last year, it was like, who is going to be the quarterback, who is going to be the next one ... This is why Pete Carroll went out and did this. It is just great to see Pete Carroll getting his due and getting that win."
"Now next up for him [Carroll] is the Los Angeles Chargers. But teams are 1-0 and it is on Monday Night. It is the Pete Carroll home opener as the Las Vegas Raiders."
"It all seriousness that is a nice win for the Las Vegas Raiders. Who will hopefully only continue to get better, but you got to give it up. When they went and got Geno, a lot of people are like really? Is that your choice? "Yeah, that is the choice. Pete trusts him. He knows Pete. Chip Kelly is dealing up, let's go. I like it."
