How the Raiders Plan to Fix a Nagging Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders had several surprising occurrences, especially for the Raiders' defense. The unit played well in Week 1 and Week 2 but struggled in Week 3, as did the Raiders' offense and special teams.
Raiders Must Clean Things Up
According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders missed 11 tackles against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Of those 11 missed tackles, 10 of them came against the run. The issue was most notable on a 60-yard touchdown run the Raiders' defense allowed to the Commanders.
Las Vegas' defense is the strength of the team, and the unit specializes against the run. Entering Week 3, the Raiders were one of the best defenses in the league against the run. They look to return to form.
Before practice on Wednesday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham addressed the growing issue and how he plans to correct it. Las Vegas must find a way to do so quickly, as they face a physical Chicago Bears offense at home on Sunday.
"The missed tackles, we clean it up by practicing. I mean, that's the thing we've got to do, just in terms of going back to the fundamentals in terms of tackling. We had some issues early in training camp with it. The guys attacked it, worked it,” Graham said.
“The coaches attacked it. So, once we had some issues last week, we came back and we said, 'We've got to work on this' and just got back to fundamentals. That's one of the best parts about being part of this program with Pete [Carroll]; it's always about consistently returning back to our fundamentals and making sure that we're nailing that stuff down."
Las Vegas' defense is no longer one of the top teams in the league against the run. They should return to being one of the best defenses, assuming they are able to fix the tackling issues displayed against the Commanders.
Week 3 saw everything go wrong for the Raiders. Their issues on offense and special teams were too much for the defense to overcome last Sunday. Las Vegas must play better complimentary football moving forward. The Raiders' defense needs help. They cannot shoulder the load every week.
