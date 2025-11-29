What Patrick Graham Needs to See From Raiders' Defense in Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders' best unit this season has clearly been the defense. It has not been the season that the Raiders have wanted and expected when it started, but they are still going to fight for wins. That is something head coach Pete Carroll has made clear at this point of the season.

The Raiders are facing a lot of tough games down the stretch, and that could benefit them moving forward and going into next season.

That is something that is important for this Raiders coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to make sure he puts his defense in the best position to be successful and that they are improving what they are doing. And he has made it clear that it all starts with him, and making sure they have the right game plan going into any game.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

"I'm big on this. In terms of leadership, Maxx Crosby is the leader of the defense. Maxx is never going to quit," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Coaches and players, we all follow that lead to a degree. So, again, I know people think that's what they're going to do, but I mean, nobody would do that. Nobody I've ever coached would do that. Do we make mistakes? Yes. Do we have bad plays? Yes. But nobody's going to do that."

Raiders defense look to still play hard

"And again, I can't speak for other places or other teams and stuff like that, but nobody's going to do that. So, I mean, it's expected of them to do their job, and that's what we have to do. I mean, there's only 17 opportunities you get. There’s 365 days, 366 on a leap year, where you get a chance. Most of those days you're a professional football player and on Sunday’s, you get to play football, so got to make the most of it.”

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Malcolm [Koonce] had a sack last game. You know Jonah [Laulu], all those guys are working hard. AB [Adam Butler] does a lot to create opportunities for players. As you look at the numbers, again, you got to always look at opportunities and rushing coverage playing together. So, again, it's a slippery slope to go down that route in terms of it's this guy, it’s that guy. It's really a combination. The beautiful thing about our sport is, it’s a team game."

"It takes 11 guys to do it, and then on top of that, the coaches to help guide them in the right spot. So, I mean, they're all working hard to get better, and then I got to do a better job creating opportunities.”

Las Vegas Raiders DT Jonah Laulu | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

