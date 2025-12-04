How Patrick Graham is Preparing Raiders' Defense for Broncos Test

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Denver Broncos for the second time in four weeks. They hope to avoid a repeat of their narrow loss a few weeks ago. Las Vegas' defense played well, and will need a repeat performance for the Raiders to have a chance to win.

Watch Patrick Graham Discuss Below

Rematch on the Horizon

Heading into their Week 10 matchup, the Broncos averaged nearly 30 points per game. Graham's defense had arguably their best game of the season, holding the Broncos to only 10 points, while forcing two turnovers. The Raiders defense looks to bounce back from a shaky performance.

The Raiders held Bo Nix to 150 passing yards, and the Broncos only ran for 84 yards. Both teams were playing on a short week last time, which will make it difficult to draw much from the game. Still, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted there is familiarity between both teams.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Each week, you start over, but definitely, because it's such a short period of time since we played them. So, familiarity with the first, whatever many games, eight or nine games, and then getting caught up in the last few, plus our game,” Graham said.

"So, it helps a little bit, especially when you're going back on certain situations, like backed up when you're doing the whole season, red area when you're doing the whole season. You have some familiarity with this, so you're not starting over with like 50 plays that you've got to look at. So, definitely helps."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders played a solid game when the two teams faced off on Thursday Night Football. Graham expects another challenging battle this time around.

"I think they knew the plan on a short week. I think I spoke about that when we spoke after that, they knew the plan. They were aware of how Coach [Sean] Payton moves around their people; I mean, he's the best in the business at using his people in their roles. The guys understood that. And I think situationally, we had some really good awareness, situationally,” Graham said.

“Whether it was first and 10, P and 10, the get back on track situations, the red area, we had some awareness there. So, those are all positives. And I'm trying to think back to the tackling numbers. Usually when we play good defense it's because we tackled better. So, I'm sure, I think the tackling was much improved there, too."

Catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE