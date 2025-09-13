Raiders' Tommy Eichenberg Reveals Secret to His Success
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their group of linebackers this offseason, making several transactions to bring in as much talent at the position as possible. Still, linebacker Tommy Eichnberg remains a solid depth piece for the Silver and Black.
With veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts likely to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but still nursing an elbow injury, Eichenberg is likely to see the field more than he normally would. Eichenberg spoke to the media before practice on Friday.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke before Friday's practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Obviously, this Monday is also going to be your birthday on the game day. Have you ever had the experience of coaching a game on your birthday?
Coach Carroll: "I have no idea. It must have happened somewhere. I've had enough chances, but I don't know. I don't remember that, and it's not a big deal to me at all."
Q: You said you felt confident in the depth -- specifically Michael Mayer's performance Sunday, and just overall, how you and him have maybe connected since you got here?
Coach Carroll: "Well, let me take you to a little bit of a different place here, that Ian Thomas has done great with us. He's been on point, just in particular and just in this particular position. If Ian [Thomas] plays in the game, he's going to do really well, just as Mike [Michael Mayer] has done really well throughout.
“Mike has had a great camp with us. He had a great offseason with us, and has done everything we could hope that he could do, and he can play the number one tight end, Y and move around at the other positions, as well as can Ian and as we prepared Brock [Bowers] to do a little bit of everything.
Those guys cover for each other. So it's a very solid group, and just in general, we have been healthy, fortunately, throughout, so all of our guys have worked the kind of workload that it takes to be able to prepare to play. So I feel very good in that regard, across the board. But if you get hit in the position, and you get hit in a position, then it gets difficult no matter who you are or where you are."
