What Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Has on the Line vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft with the expectation that he would help fix their ground game. Las Vegas' rushing attack averaged the fewest yards per game of any team in the National Football League last season.
Setting Proper Expectations
Jeanty finished Week 1 with less than 40 yards rushing. More importantly, the Raiders won the game. Before Friday's practice, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained that several factors had impacted Jeanty's performance.
“I think big is an overstatement. I think for all players, you learn from your experiences, and he played in his first NFL game. In the preseason, he played a little bit, but that was his first chance of playing, and I think he'll be the first to admit it, like, ‘Whoa, all right.’ You always can have these notions. You dream about it your whole life of playing in the NFL, and now you're actually playing in the NFL," Kelly said.
Kelly explained Jeanty's impact went beyond the stat sheet, and that the rookie running back was vital in helping the Raiders pull out a victory on the road.
"He certainly showed that he belongs. And I think we're really excited about that, but I also don't want him, and I know Deland [McCullough], our running back coach, and Pete [Carroll], or everybody, to think that he doesn't have to do anything different. There doesn't have to be, ‘Alright, now game two. Now try this, this, this, and this.’ Just continue to build upon it," Kelly said.
"Your tracks when you're running the ball. He did a great job in ball security. I thought he was physical with the ball. I thought he did a good job in pass protection. And those are all things that I think the more experience he gets, he'll get better at all those things."
Monday night against the Chargers eliminates the weather issues the Raiders had last week in New England, which will make for a much better situation for the Raiders' offense. The Raiders will be at home in front of a fanbase that is ready for a winner.
There is no better time for Jeanty to formally introduce himself to a divisional rival and to the rest of the country.
