Carroll Identifies One Raiders Veteran Has Impressed Early in Camp
The linebacker position was one of the most significant needs the Las Vegas Raiders had early in the offseason. Las Vegas lost its top two linebackers early in free agency, leaving sizeable holes at arguably the most critical position on the defense.
The Raiders did not wait long to address the obvious need, signing a handful of linebackers to help address the position group. Las Vegas added Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and many more, filling out the roster with several serviceable linebackers.
In training camp, Roberts and White have shone, especially White. The former first round draft pick was once a top linebacker in the National Football League before injuries caught up to him. At his best, White posted three consecutive seasons of at least 124 tackles.
White spent most of his career with the team that drafted him, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before joining the Houston Texans last season. He only appeared in seven games last season, the fewest in his career, as he was admittedly dealing with multiple things.
The Raiders have given White a chance to prove he still has plenty left to give to the game of football. In training camp, White appears closer to the version of himself he is best remembered as. He has shown the quickness and awareness that made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Following training camp, Pete Carroll praised White's performance early in camp. The Raiders need White to at least stay healthy this season. If he does so, it is likely he will live up to the expectations the Raiders have for him and the expectations he has for himself.
"Devin White really jumped. He jumped out both these two days. Yeah, he's a ball player," Carroll said.
"And we're seeing that also out of Devin; that was a great play made today now. But had probably two or three of the best plays on practice yesterday as well. He's back, he was on top of the world a few years ago, and then things kind of just didn't work out one reason or another. And he's back in action now. And he came up to me and said, 'I'm all in now.' And he was dead serious in how he said it. And you can see it. You can see it."
