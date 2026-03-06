Finding the Only Linebacker Raiders Must Consider Re-Signing

The Las Vegas Raiders have to answer this offseason in the middle of their defense. All the starters from a season ago are free agents. Most of them will be gone because the Raiders are moving in a different direction this offseason.

There is one that the Raiders could consider re-signing, and new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will have a huge say in that, if the Raiders end up doing it. The defense will be a 3-4 base, and that could change things with the players they will go after.

Last season, we saw Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Jamal Adams take most of the steps in the middle of the Raiders defense. We are going to see what the Raiders do to fill that gap on defense. Those three are all free agents.

One of them that the Raiders should consider bringing back is Elandon Roberts. He was in the middle of the Raiders' defense, and he was one of the better players on the defensive side. He is a great veteran, and his leadership would go a long way.

Elandon Roberts Worth of Re-signing with Raiders

A big part of bringing him back could be what type of market he has in free agency. We are going to see that starting next week. It could also be a decision on how much the Raiders want to pay him if they do attempt to re-sign him.

Roberts will also have the decision if the Raiders are the team he wants to come back with or if he wants to go elsewhere to compete for a contender. It all depends on what other teams are interested. It could be a lot of different things.

The Raiders are in need of linebackers. Leonard knows what Robert brings the best. He will have to put his two senses of what the Raiders decide to do. The Raiders could go the opposite way and go the youth route and develop young linebackers.

The Raiders could also sign other veteran linebackers if they believe that they are the better fit with the team and Leonard's scheme. It is an interesting variable for the Silver and Black.

Roberts brings a lot of skill to the linebacker position. He was the best linebacker on the team last season, and there is a window where I could see the Raiders making a deal with him that looks like a one-year prove-it deal for Roberts.

