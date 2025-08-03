WATCH: Raiders OL Jordan Meredith Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders will depend heavily on their veterans this upcoming season. One of those veterans will be offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, who has the ability to play multiple positions.
So far in training camp, Meridith has consistently shown that versatility.
Meredith spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What ultimately went into your decision? I'm assuming you had surgery to repair that torn labrum. Why did you shut it down and what was the rehab process like?
Bennett: "Man, this thing has been holding on, hanging on, a little muscles I had left, but I went and honestly the doc was like, Aye man, I feel like it's best for you to shut it down. Because it was just kind of something I kind of been battling and it could have been a lot worse than what it would end it with, because if I would have kept going out there, just kind of kept pushing through it, whatever, things could have got a lot uglier. But it was time for me to get in and honestly looking back on it, probably should've got it a little minute ago. But I didn't want to take no off seasons off. I had to just keep working."
Q: Now that it's done, how much more confidence do you have in it?
Bennett: "Oh, yeah, I have a lot of confidence in it. I was confident even when it was messed up, like going out there covering people. So, it is what it is when I go out there, like when I'm on that field, I already think about nothing. So, I just try to go out there and just be a dog."
Q: Is it hard to do that? To play through not thinking about it when you know it could happen anytime.
Bennett: "No, when you are out there, you not 100% but that's how you got to think. Because if you go out there thinking like, I'm hurt, I'm hurt, like, you're not going to play like, how you should. But were there times where you know if you do this, it's most likely pop out? Yeah, I did have those, those thoughts, for sure. But it is what it is, while we play the game, injuries are a part of the game. And so, I'll do anything for them guys in there."
Q: Did it come down to pain management? Was it not wanting to lose your spot?
Bennett: "No, that's just the type of person I am. Just from those times in July, August and training camp, just kind of building that bond, you see a lot of guys going through a lot of things, just playing through a lot of things, and I just so happen to have been playing through a lot of it. And so, it's just mentality, man, like, it's a difference between being injured and hurt. If I'm just hurting, it's cool, like, but if I'm injured, then you got to make some decisions. But, man, my mindset is just go out there be the best version of myself, just be a dog and just help the team win."
