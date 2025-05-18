How Can Raiders Compete in Tough AFC West?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the unfortunate issue of playing in the AFC West.
Arguably the toughest division in football, the AFC West featured three playoff teams last season.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the three-time defending AFC Champions, the Denver Broncos found a franchise quarterback and had maybe the best defense in the NFL, while the Los Angeles Chargers hired a coach who has won everywhere he has been.
That leaves the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll in a tough spot. Not only is the AFC a tough conference to break through, but it will be tough to climb his own division.
How can the Silver and Black compete with their division rivals and become a postseason team? It will be difficult but not impossible.
The Raiders will not unseat the Chiefs this season. The modern-day dynasty has shown blemishes in the last few years, but the talent discrepancy is still too wide for Las Vegas to make up in one season.
However, the Raiders could close that gap as Andy Reid and Travis Kelce eventually move on from Kansas City. How soon will that be?
The Broncos are a team that could see some slight regression next season after a surprising run to the postseason. Their defense will still be one of the top units in the league, but Bo Nix could see a sophomore slump.
However, Sean Payton is one of the best coaches in the league, so that regression will not be significant. The Raiders must sweep the Broncos next season if they want to climb the divisional ranks.
The Chargers are another team the Raiders could catch. Year one was impressive for Los Angeles under Jim Harbaugh, but the offense may not have made enough moves to improve from last season.
They drafted running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and brought back Mike Williams, but those moves may not move the needle in the way Chargers fans hope.
It will take the Raiders being great on defense to compete with these talented teams. Will Carroll have them playoff-ready in 2025?
He has been a winner throughout his coaching career, but this may be his toughest coaching job yet.
