Raiders' Carroll Shares How He Maintains Energy
For those of us who began watching football in the 2000s, Pete Carroll has largely looked the same for the past 20 years. Perhaps a benefit of rocking silver hair earlier in life, Carroll has aged gracefully in one of professional sports' hardest professions, simply by employing a simple concept across an entire organization.
Love what you do, and Carroll loves football. The 73-year-old coach was recently photographed actively participating in drills, being an active teacher, not just a coach who stands around.
Recently, Carroll spoke to Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk Morning show, detailing how he's able to effectively operate despite being the oldest head coach in the NFL.
"Well, it has nothing to do with how old you are, it's, it's how much passion you have for what you're doing you know? I don't think, I can't, I can't equate age to it at all it," said Carroll. "But it's a it's just kind of natural thing to do. You know, if you want to go for it, you got to go for it every day. And if I'm asking these guys to bring it, I got to bring it too and you know, we'll be, we'll go out on the field here in an hour or so, and we're going to be pumped up, and guys are going to be running around and cheering and having a good time doing it, and they'll be hauling ass everywhere we go. That's the only way we know how to do it. So I gotta make sure that I'm doing it too."
This has been Carroll's motto during his entire coaching career. His entire legacy is based off effort and attitude, both things Carroll instills through leading by example.
A player in his 20s, who might be a bit tired, a bit sore, will not let a 73-year-old man outwork him, and that constant push as a team to get better led to Carroll's success in Seattle.
Not only is Carroll bringing that exact mindset to the Raiders, he's also bringing Geno Smith to help perpetuate that mindset in the locker room.
Another example on how Carroll masters the game beyond the game.
