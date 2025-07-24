Raiders' QB Geno Smith on First at Training Camp Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders had their first official training camp practice on Wednesday. For the Raiders, it is going to be an important training camp for them because of all the new pieces that they added this offseason. It's important for the returning players because they have a lot of new coaches in place that they are going to have to learn how they operate and want to do.
One player that the Raiders traded for this offseason was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That was a huge trade for the Raiders because they were looking for a quarterback, and they got the one they were looking for in Smith. He is going to give the Raiders the veteran presence they have been looking for in that position. He is also a great leader both on and off the field for his teammates.
The feeling of confidence at the quarterback position is there, something that they have not felt in the last couple of years. Now that the Raiders have that, they are looking to do big things this season. And it all starts by having a better offense than they had last season. The Silver and Black have made important changes that are going to give the team the best chance to be successful.
Smith talked about his first training camp with the Raiders.
"I thought we did some good things out there. I thought we were great at the line of scrimmage, we used a lot of cadence," said Smith. Overall, a lot to improve on. You know it is just the first day, we call it the acclamation days. You know, just really getting back to it. I thought guys did a great job, practice felt smooth out there, and that is what you want."
The Raiders are looking to get off to a fast start on the offensive side of the ball next season. It is going to be important that they know who is going to be the starters on the offensive side of the ball. They are going to be better next season, but they still need to build that chemistry on the offensive side of the ball. But having Smith under center makes it better for the Silver and Black.
