Raiders' QB Geno Smith Sounds Off on Earning Respect
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have gotten it right. Now they will have to go out there this season and prove that they are a different team by winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders have had a quarterback problem for the last couple of seasons. The Raiders' quarterback play has not been good for them over those two years. It is something you cannot have in the National Football League if you want to win a lot of games in this league. It is the most important position in the NFL, and the Raiders feel like they got it right this offseason.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be the new quarterback under center for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. Smith came to Las Vegas over the offseason via trade. The Silver and Black were looking for a new quarterback to give them good play, and they were high on Smith. The trade went down after the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
The Raiders' offense is going to look much better this season. Smith is the right guy that the Raiders were looking for in a quarterback. His leadership is going to go a long way next season. Especially, for an offense that is going into the season with a lot of new young pieces. Smith is going to bring the energy, and he is ready to take over and get a lot of wins for the Silver and Black.
"Every day is about proving yourself," said Smith. "In this league, it is about proving yourself every day. Not only to you guys, but to the rest of the league and to yourself. For me, when you come to a new team, you've got to set the standard and set the example. It is through hard work. I want to make sure that my guys know that I was going to be here 100 percent of the time. Going to put all the work in and maximize our resources and you know really put our best foot forward."
"For me, I think leadership is a natural thing. I just try to push myself and push the guys, and I let the rest handle itself."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!