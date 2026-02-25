Things are rolling in the right direction so far this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have put themselves in a good position to be better next season so far early in the offseason, and they are looking to continue the process of putting this franchise in the best position to be successful, not only now, but to be sustainable in the future.

The Raiders got their new head coach in Klint Kubiak, and that was a huge win for the Raiders.

In the middle of all the decisions that the Raiders are making is minority owner Tom Brady. Not only in the middle of it, but all over the decisions this franchise makes. Brady brings a different perspective to the Raiders, and it is a great one.

This is a former player who is considered the greatest of all time in many people's eyes. Brady knows what it takes to win and what it should look like from a franchise standpoint, from what goes on in the front office and on the field with the coach and the roster.

Brady will have his hands all over the Raiders' first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is because they will be taking a quarterback. Who better than Brady to pick the most important position in the NFL than Brady? That is what the Raiders have going for them this offseason. Brady is the right person to make sure they bring in the right quarterback.

"Tom is involved in everything, football wise" said Raiders general manager John Spytek. "Anything that we do, I let him know about, and we communicate about. There is an expectation with the first pick in the draft and all the money we have, he is going to be involved. Any quarterback we have ... you know, there is a different evaluation process and really what is called pressure that comes with having Tom [Brady] in the building."

"He expects the way that position needs to be played. What does play into that way? The process, the preparation, all of that, way before the results. Whoever is lining up behind center in Week 1, there is a little bit more pressure, probably because of who is in our building

The Raiders are all in with the process of building this thing the right way. Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and Klint Kubiak are all on the same page.

