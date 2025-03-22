Raiders' Biggest Question After Early Free Agency Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders have quietly addressed most of the team's most pressing issues. However, the Raiders have yet to adequately add to their skill positions. The Raiders likely feel it is a weak class of free agents and they could get better value on those positions in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed the biggest question facing every team in the National Football League following the first moves made early in free agency. The Raiders made a handful of signings but they were much needed, as they lost a number of players to free agency too.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have already made their biggest offseason move in trading for Geno Smith. And while an extension for Smith is a priority before the offseason ends, the Raiders should also prioritize finding Smith a deep ball weapon," PFN said.
"Last season, Raiders quarterbacks ranked 24th in aDOT, which shouldn’t be a huge surprise after trading away Davante Adams. Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker all thrive more as possession receivers who rely on YAC opportunities. On throws of 15+ air yards, Raiders quarterbacks had the fourth-worst completion percentage (36.5%) in 2024."
PFN noted the fact that the Raiders upgraded at the quarterback by trading for Geno Smith. While the Raiders have a number of other positions that must be addressed, none were as critical as quarterback. The Raiders immediately improved with the signing of Smith.
"Smith should change that based on his [Seattle] Seahawks track record, but he’ll need someone to target on those deep passes. Smith ranked second in touchdowns (31) and fifth in completion percentage (50%) on passes of 15+ air yards during his three seasons as Seattle’s starter. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan with the sixth overall pick looms as a possible solution that could round out the Raiders’ receiver room," PFN said.
The Raiders' skill position players must improve this offseason and the Raiders also need to add skill position players. The draft gives the Las Vegas the opportunity to do so with some of the best talent to available. John Spytek and the Raiders must take advantage of the opportunity.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.