What the Future Holds For Raiders' Raheem Mostert

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Chip Kelly and drafted Ashton Jeanty to improve their rushing attack, which was the worst in the NFL in 2024. Unfortunately for them, they didn't yield the results they wanted and are still one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL.

One of the most forgotten moves in their endeavor to bolster their run game is their free agent signing of Raheem Mostert. Mostert is now in his mid-30s, but he still has some explosiveness left in his game and was meant to complement Jeanty's explosiveness with his own.

Murky Future

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus created a list looking at some of the top players who will be free agents in the 2026 offseason. Despite having a limited role in their offense this season, Mostert made the list as a prospective back that teams should be keeping an eye on.

"Mostert has accounted for only 92 rushing yards this season with the Raiders, but 74 of those have come after contact. Even in a reduced capacity with the Dolphins in 2024, Mostert registered a 70.4 PFF rushing grade with 15 missed tackles on 85 attempts. The veteran does need to clean up fumbles, though, as he lost six from 2023 to 2024".

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mostert's biggest game of the season came against the Chicago Bears, where he had four rushes for 62 yards, his longest going for 37. After that performance, the Raiders were more inclined to give him more touches, which didn't work out well for them.

In their next two games, they gave Mostert the ball 12 times, and his total yardage was 18, with his longest rush only going for five yards. After that, he hasn't seen nearly enough production and will be lucky to get two carries on any given Sunday.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I actually believe that the Raiders should hold on to him, at least for another year. If they bolster their offensive line and get a better offensive coordinator, Mostert could have performances as he did against the Bears more often. Geno Smith can also get him the ball better with screen or wheel plays with a better offensive line, which will actually allow plays to progress.

He's still adept at rushing after contact, and he can alleviate some of the pressure off of Jeanty in a pivotal sophomore season. He'd be cheap compared to bringing back a player like Malcolm Koonce and would solidify their backup running back position. Their next game is against the Los Angeles Chargers , and now that Kelly is gone, they can give him some more carries to truly make up their minds about him.

