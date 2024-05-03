Should Raiders Consider Giving DB Brandon Facyson a Try at LB like LB Divine Deablo?
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason getting better. General Manager Tom Telesco has continued putting pieces in place to make the Raiders a successful team next season. Still, the Raiders could use another piece to solidify their defense this offseason. While the Raiders have improved at nearly every position on the field, they could still benefit from adding more players for depth at certain positions, such as their unit of linebackers.
The Raiders have added to nearly all their defensive position groups, including linebacker, through the NFL Draft or free agency. While they did use a fifth-round draft pick on linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State, Eichenberg’s skillset fits better as a depth piece behind Robert Spillane in the short term.
Although Spillane could use more plays off next season, after playing nearly all of the Raiders’ defensive snaps last season, part of what Spillane does well is stay on the field. He hardly misses time.
Adding Eichenberg will benefit the Raiders; however, it will likely be more in the long term than the short term, assuming Spillane continues to play a high percentage of plays. This means even with the addition of Eichenberg, the Raiders could use an additional linebacker, as they have hardly any depth behind Luke Masterson and Divine Deablo. Specifically, the Raiders could use a veteran option to add to their linebacker unit.
The Raiders have the cap room to make additions during the rest of the offseason and will have more available money once quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo’s contract comes off the books. While the Raiders should consider all available free-agent options to add to their linebacker unit, they could already have a player on their defense that could potentially fill the role. However, it would take some work and thinking outside the box.
The Raiders should consider trying defensive back Brandon Facyson out at linebacker. Las Vegas successfully converted Deablo from a defensive back to a linebacker. While Deablo played safety, and Facyson is a cornerback, they have a similar physical build.
However, Facyson would need to add weight if he made the switch. The good news is that he would only need to add about 15 pounds to be at the same playing weight as Deablo and Masterson.
When entering the league, Deablo’s strengths were similar to Facyson’s. Both players have good overall size and length to be successful and nearly identical arm length, hand size and height. Facyson would undoubtedly have a learning curve like Deablo did.
Still, it could be worth the growing pains for the Raiders, as giving Facyson a try at linebacker could provide them with depth at the position while saving them money and an additional roster spot.
After playing less than four percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season and only eight plays on special teams last season, a temporary move to linebacker would give Facyson more playing time. He would play a position that matches his strengths and minimizes his weaknesses.
The Raiders added two cornerbacks via the draft and could also consider adding another cornerback in free agency. This could make Facyson one of the odd men out, as the Raiders would be close to having too many roster spots dedicated to cornerbacks.
The Raiders value versatile players, giving Facyson a try at linebacker, even if it's just through the offseason to explore the possibilities, which could pay off for the Raiders in more ways than one. It could be a low-risk move with a potentially high reward.
