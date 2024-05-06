Raiders' Maxx Crosby Details Relationship with Davante Adams
When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams two years ago, they added one of the best offensive players in the league.
That gave them one of the best players in the league on both sides of the ball, as they already had star defensive end Maxx Crosby rushing the passer on defense.
Naturally, those two have grown close since they became teammates. Crosby and Adams are both relentless workers who have arguments as the best players in the league at their positions.
Crosby talked about his relationship with Adams and how similar their careers have been when Adams joined him on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“This dude has inspired me so much,” Crosby said about Adams. “Our stories are weirdly similar in that way. After my second year, I had a down year after my rookie year. PFF, I was legitimately 120 out of 128 or something. I went back to the drawing board, I watched all my film; I’m like, ‘I know I can f---ing do this s---.’ It just really comes down to you at the end of the day and making up your mind. Nobody is going to f---ing stop me and putting the work behind it.”
Adams echoed that sentiment.
“Put the work in behind it because if you have it in your mind, you already have the confidence in yourself,” he said. “Now you just need to do some s--- to kind of back that up. Once you have something, really like a body, then now it’s like, ‘What are we talking about? Everybody already feels that way about me, so now it’s just about putting together the stats. As you go year by year and keep putting together remarkable seasons, now it’s just who you are. It’s not what you did.”
Crosby and Adams come from similar football backgrounds. They were both from small schools and had an uphill battle to make an impact. Both of them beat the odds and became stars.
The Raiders' offense, led by Adams, and the defense, led by Crosby, should be in good positions for the upcoming season.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Adams.
