Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Was Hyped About 2024 Draftees
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one of the top players in the league.
Last season, Crosby earned a 92 grade from Pro Football Focus. He registered 15 sacks and led all edge players in run-defense grade with 92.7.
Crosby is the standard for the Raiders.
Crosby discussed his approach to leading the Raiders with PFF's Trevor Sikkema.
"I'm not gonna stop until I'm winning and whatever that takes. I don't care if it's year eight or nine until they're like, ‘Yeah, Maxx is the best guy in the league'," Crosby said. "That's what I push for every day. It's everything I do, man, from literally warmups to anything ... I want to be in the front. I want to lead from the front."
Sikkema summed up Crosby's desire to be the best: "In the weight room, in his diet, in his discipline, in how he spends his time, as a husband and now as a father. But this isn’t a race of perfection for him. It’s a race to be the best version of himself as often as he can. In the NFL, he believes that will be enough."
During the 2024 NFL Draft, Crosby continued to show why he is the essential teammate. Crosby welcomed every one of his new teammates via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick.
The Raiders selected Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round.
No Raiders selection went without a warm reception from Crosby.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco made it clear they wanted to draft Crosby-like players -- fierce competitors who exude dedication and love for the game.
An example of the "right" kind of football player is Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg -- the Raiders' fifth-round selection.
Eichenberg was lauded for his passion and toughness as a Buckeye -- he once registered 13 tackles with two injured hands.
The Raiders' draft criteria was inspired by Crosby and the way he approaches the game.
It was only fitting that Crosby led his new teammates from the moment they were selected.
