Let's Perform an Autopsy: on the Silver & Black NFL Draft with the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, under Tom Telesco's leadership, just concluded the 2024 NFL Draft over the weekend.
It was the first NFL Draft for GM Tom Telesco, leading the Silver and Black.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers a complete autopsy of the Silver and Black 2024 NFL Draft.
Our podcast takes you back, and provides eviddence of how the Raiders plan was hiding in plain sight.
General Manager Tom Telesco discussed position versatility and how players who have that are so appealing through the NFL Draft.
"Really important. Certainly on the offensive line, it really is important. It's just really difficult if
you're not a starter - so if you're six, seven or eight or even nine in the offensive line room, if you can only what play one position, it's just really hard to get you dressed on Sundays. Guards have to be able to play tackle or center, tackles have to be able to play guard. So, it just helps your flexibility in playing. As we all know, the group you start with, injuries are going to happen and guys are going to have to be able to move to different spots, so the versatility is really important. And then even with Brock Bowers, that's a huge part of this that he can - you saw him, you guys have seen him, he can play some tight end, you can move him out as a big slot, you can put him as a wing, put him in the backfield if you want to. So, that's kind of where the league is right now with some of these guys, but the more versatility the better. It's harder to prepare for that for the opponent."
