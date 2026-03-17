Raiders Mailbag: Answering Your Questions After Week 1 of Free Agency

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2026 NFL free agency period on fire after a strategic trade for CB Taron Johnson and dealing superstar DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

But after shelling out over a quarter of a billion dollars of Mark Davis's money (In NFL Free Agency) and the Ravens having the worst case of alleged buyer’s remorse in history, they find themselves, after one week, a much-improved football team and well down the highway towards rebuilding the franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With John Spytek steering the checkbook, the Raiders have roared this offseason, and today, we answer some of the questions Raider Nation offered via X (Twitter) about the process so far.

Safety or Not?

Were the Raiders interested in Brisker at all? — Steve Calamari (@calamaris21) March 16, 2026

Safety Jaquan Brisker made it clear he wanted to return to his hometown, and he inked a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after having played his first four seasons with the Monsters of the Midway, the Chicago Bears. Additionally, his PSU teammate, Joey Porter Jr., and one of his best friends wanted him to join the Steelmen. There was some evaluative due diligence-type interest from the Raiders very early in the evaluation period, but it was clear his eyes were on Pitt.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Free Agent Haul=NFL Draft Haul?

Do you still think the Raiders are going to have 4 2nd round picks? — 𝓜𝓕 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@Raiders_MF) March 16, 2026

Terrific question. The Raiders are fully cognizant that 2026 is a rebuilding year, and that all the lumps they take this year simply accelerate and enhance the rebuild's speed and effectiveness. There are so many bad-drafting NFL teams that the scenario in which I had them acquiring two additional second-rounders was predicated on the draft capital that would have come from a Maxx Crosby trade. If Crosby remains in the Silver and Black, I do not. With so many bad drafting teams, many of the best believe as few as 12 and as many as 16-18 first-round graded talent could slip to the second round. That translates to getting players cheaper, and playing them in 2026 lessens the lumps in 2027. Think about it like this: if you can parlay an extra first-round pick into two second-round picks that are both first-round talent, you get two starters for a discount price, and you start them in 2026, taking your lumps now.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DED Maxx Crosby from 2024 Mandatory Mini-Camp | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

A Bridge to....

Thoughts about our bridge Qb? — Ronny Basher✡️🇵🇦🇮🇱 (@wayaras) March 16, 2026

Don Meredith, the football legend, on a Monday Night Football broadcast in 1970, spoke about the backup quarterback, and it remains very apropos. “The most popular person in any professional sports town is the backup quarterback.” Still true: I get more questions about the bridge or backup quarterbacks than anything else. I have long maintained that in the Raiders' current situation, a bridge veteran may be unnecessary. You have Aidan O’Connell, who has had six offensive coordinators in his previous three seasons, and, knowing you are taking your lumps, why would you go sign a veteran? Sign and UDFA. I expect the Raiders to sign a veteran, and I have no issue with it, but to me, the bridge would be there to mentor, not to play. GM John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady have both made it clear that there is some apprehension about starting a rookie, but the offensive line is going to be better, and make no mistake, anyone not named Fernando Mendoza is only a seat warmer for whoever plays. Make no mistake, this is the rookie from Indiana’s job, whether he starts week one or not.