Raider Nation's Optimism For the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas franchise has made major changes this offseason to give their franchise a new start and try to get things going in the right direction next season. The Raiders have now brought in a new head coach in Pete Carroll, who gives them a veteran leader who knows how to win games at the NFL level and is a Super Bowl Champion. Carroll will give the team the stability that they have been looking for.
The Silver and Black also brought in a new general manager in John Spytek. Spytek is well known around the league for his brilliant mind for finding talent all over the place. Spytek is familiar with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, and they believe in each other to help the Raiders throw things around starting next season and continue to do so in the future.
The moves on the roster that the Raiders have made have also got the fans in Raider Nation believing once again. The big one was adding veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is a proven quarterback who gives the team a leader on the field and knows how to manage an offense well. The fans also love the move of drafting running back Ashton and getting the new players this offseason.
Some fans are feeling the mood change in the building and heading into next season. But the Raiders still have to go out there and prove they are a new team and win more games. One fan feels great and has the Raiders taking more than the division next season.
Rich Eisen answered a call from a Raider fan on his show, and they went through the schedule to predict the Raiders' record in 2025.
"In week one at New England, that is a win, Rich," said the Raider fan. We are going 2-0, loss to the Commanders. Back home at the Bears, that is a win. 3-1 at the Colts, absolutely win. 4-1 home for the Titans, that is a win. Filling good 5-1 at the Chiefs, in Arrowhead, that is a win. 6-1 into the bye. After the bye, at home to the Jaguars, that is a win. 7-1 at the Broncos, that is a loss."
"The winning streak comes to an end but you are still 7-2. Cowboys in Vegas, that is a bounce back, that is when the offense really takes off, 8-2. Home to the Browns, that is a win. 9-2 at the Chargers, the Raiders are going to lose that one. 9-3, home for the Broncos, that is a win. 10-3 at the Eagles, that is a loss, but it is going to be a close one."
"10-4 at the Texans, that is a win. 11-4, home to the Giants, that is a win. 12-4 at home for the Chiefs, and that my friend is a win, and that is how we roll into the postseason and win the AFC West."
