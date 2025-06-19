Raiders Have Momentum With Pete Carroll
A lot has changed in Las Vegas from a year ago. Now the Las Vegas Raiders are under the leadership of veteran NFL head coach Pete Carroll, who has a lot of experience in the game and will bring it out with the Silver and Black. Carroll took a year off last season, but he knew he was ready to get back into coaching at the NFL level, and when the Raiders came calling, he was the right man for the job.
Carroll has been good so far in every step of the way this offseason. He came in telling his players that it is a team process to get where they want to go. Carroll knows how to get struggling franchises and turn them into winning teams. He has a proven track record. Wherever he has gone, he has won a the highest level. That is what he is trying to bring with the Raiders starting next season.
But Carroll knows that he cannot do it on his own. He has to have the team behind him, and in the process of working together all year long to reach the goal. Carroll has preached competition this offseason. And he wants the team to compete in everything they do. That has been a big time for the Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed how the Raiders have momentum heading into the new season with Carroll in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Yes, a coach with the type of you know, the resume that Pete Carroll has in his life makes it a gigantic difference," said Hladik. "Someone who has been to multiple Super Bowls, who one. Won one National Championship at the college level. I think that is one reason the Raiders hired him. I think they hired him to kind of get that adult in the room and get somebody who is not going to be trying to establish themselves and establish their culture."
"I think you need that authenticity. I think that is the first thing that a player can see through at any level in any sport. Is when the coach is coming off as fake or you know disingenuous. I think if you are not yourself and you are not leading the way that you feel comfortable in the way that is true to who you are, it is going to be noticeable. I think that is how you lose your coaches. That is how you lose your players."
