Former Raiders LB Robert Spillane Thriving With New Team
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of different moving pieces this offseason. When the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek came in, they were looking to see what positions needed to be addressed and which players they needed to help them turn things around next season.
They made a lot of good moves, and for the most part, they have set up the franchise for success next season and beyond.
But one move that the new regime did not make was re-signing linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane was the starting linebacker for the Silver and Black over the last few seasons, and he was a huge part of the Raiders' offense. He was like having a coach on the field.
He knew anything and everything about the defense. He was a great teammate and a great leader both on and off the field for the Raiders.
Once the Raiders did not re-sign him, there were a lot of teams interested in signing him, and the team that ended up picking him up was the New England Patriots. Spillane is a player every team would love to have on their defensive side of the ball. Spillane is a veteran player and is already making a lot of noise with his new team and getting a lot of praise over in New England.
"Free-agent signing Robert Spillane has been a coach-like presence on the field, with Kuhr making the call to Spillane via headset, and then Spillane taking it from there," said Mike Reiss of ESPN on X/Twitter.
It is no surprise to see how great Spillane is already doing with his new team.
Now for the Raiders, Spillane is a huge loss. It is a question whether any of their linebackers will be able to replace Spillane because Spillane is a great veteran in the league. It was a huge blow for the Silver and Black when they did not bring him back, and now they have a big question mark in the middle of their defense heading into the 2025 season.
The Raiders did make some moves at the linebacker position after losing Spillane. The Silver and Black brought in veteran linebackers Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Both are well known and respected. Now they will have to produce and help the young core with their leadership.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk Spillane.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.