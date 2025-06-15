Linebackers Who Will Make The Raiders Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the linebacker position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"The first two guys are locks to make the roster," said Carpenter. "The first guy Elandon Roberts. "It was devastating for the Raiders to lose Robert Spillane ... Roberts a terrific football player. Gifted football player who has a real unique abilities on the football field."
"The next guy is Devin White. This is a guy who has played at a very high level in Tampa for Spytek. Went through some stuff, and they believe that he is healthy, ready to come back to his old form."
"Tommy Eichenberg. Very great guy. Very good player. I think we are going to be a back up this year, but I think he is going to play a lot more. And eventually, I do not know if it will happen this season, but work himself into taking one of these slots and being able to play at a very high level."
"Amari Gainer. He has intrigued this staff. He has intrigued Patrick Graham. There may be a little something there. He and Eichenburg are special team gamers, and when they get those reps, they got to make the most of them. I like him a lot, and I know that the Raiders like him too.
