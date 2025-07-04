How 18-Game Season Would Impact Raiders and NFL
As the National Football League is getting closer to the new season, there have been some talks about the future of the game this offseason.
The NFL is always trying to improve its product both on and off the field for everyone involved in the game and especially its fans. We have seen the NFL do a lot of different things over the years to get the game to other countries and a lot more.
It seems like every season, the NFL is changing something. Whether it is the rules, policies, or what to do for the average fan can enjoy the game more. Commissioner Roger Goodell wants the NFL to be great all the time, but at times, he has been the reason why some people go away from the game for a time. He will be looking to improve it as long as we are the commissioner of the NFL.
The next thing for the NFL and what a lot of people around the league have been talking about, is whether the NFL is going to get the 18th game on their schedule. Many people believe it is just a matter of time before the NFL as an extra game and makes it a complete 18-game schedule for all the teams in the NFL. Some like it, and some are against it because it is too much for the players.
For the NFL and non-players, it makes good sense to give the people another game on the schedule. Making the schedule longer will also give the NFL more games over the calendar year. But on the other side, the players can suffer from it. They already go through a lot, and adding another game can make players feel some type of way.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the negative effect that can happen by adding an 18th game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"One significant NFL person said we are approaching in the NFL where every game in the NFL does not count as much as others," said Carpenter. "I am concerned, we are going to do what happened to baseball, basketball, and hockey. He said pretty much every NFL stadium is packed every game. Because there is so few and everyone matters so much. Then he goes, we are getting to a place now that we keep adding so many games, yeah, yeah, this one does not matter."
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the Raiders now!
You can also find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.