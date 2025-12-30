Analyzing Exactly Who the 2025 Raiders Are

The Las Vegas Raiders have searched for an identity on the field for much of this season. Las Vegas is a team that has not consistently performed well on either side of the ball. This, along with a number of injuries, made it hard to discern what the Raiders were as a team this season.

Grading the Raiders

The Raiders may not have an identity in terms of what they do well as a positive unit. However, their identity overall was set long ago. The 2025 Raiders are undoubtedly the worst team in the league. They are one of the worst Raiders teams of all time.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently graded every team's performance in Week 18. Breech gave the Raiders an F for their performance against a Giants team that is also poor. Still, Las Vegas found a way to be thoroughly beaten by a Giants team equally as bad as the Raiders.

"If the Raiders were trying to tank, then this was one of the greatest tanks of all time, but if they were trying to win, then this was one of the ugliest performances of the 2025 NFL season by any team. Either way, the Raiders were bad," Breech said.

"Their offense was bad. Their defense was bad. And they were even bad on special teams (The Giants returned a kickoff for a TD in the second half). The Raiders (2-14) can now officially clinch the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by losing to the Chiefs in Week 18."

Las Vegas' season started to unravel early and has not stopped. The Raiders have lost 14 of their last 15 games, including 10 in a row. The Raiders only need one more loss to help set up their future as best as possible.

Last week, the Raiders decided to sit tight end Brock Bowers, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and veteran safety Jeremy Chinn. Although all three missed Sunday's game due to injury, Carroll does not believe that not having those players affected their teammates who took the field.

"No, I don't think that is the issue. I think the issue is those guys weren't playing, and then we go down a level. Mike Mayer had a great game for us today. I mean, just a great game in filling in for Brock [Bowers],” Carroll said.

“I can't say anybody on defense picked it up, it was obvious, in terms of filling in for Maxx [Crosby], but we tried. We did all that we could to try to get a good game out of this. The unfortunate part is, when you get the kickoff return, it's like, 'Okay, and that's all three phases.' You have an axe to grind. It was just a mess."

