Raiders Cornerbacks In Midst of Fierce Competition
The Las Vegas Raiders defense looks to take the next step to be a top defense in the National Football League this season. The Raiders want to be better and be able to set up the offense well in 2025. The Raiders' defense was a strong unit last season, and they will look to be that again this season. The Silver and Black will look a lot different this season because of all the moves they made this offseason.
The one position that a lot of people talk about when they talk about the Raiders' defense is the cornerback position. That position is different from one year ago. The starters that started last season for the team are not there anymore. But the Raiders are going with cornerbacks they believe in and have good size. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in the cornerbacks he has in place for the team.
It is known that Carroll likes to have bigger cornerbacks for his team. The Raiders' starters right now at the cornerback position are Darnay Holmes, Darien Porter, and Eric Stokes. Only Holmes was on the Raiders roster last season. Stokes is a former first-rounder that the team is high on this season. And Porter is a rookie that the Raiders like a lot, and that is why they drafted him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the cornerback position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Cornerback Position
"Then you go to cornerback. I think Sam Webb's job is in jeopardy," said Carpenter. "I got him on my 53-man today, but he has to set up. I think he can do it ... He is a guy that they want to see compete, and they are open to him being beaten. Next is Decamerion Richardson, great camp. Greedy Vance, the rookie. This is a guy I did not have making the roster coming into camp, and let me tell you, he has played his tail off."
Eric Stokes, love him. A guy who played like an All-Pro as a rookie got injured. Green Bay gave up on him early ... Stokes comes here and he is playing like a rockstar ... Darien Porter, rookie, star. Love what he has done. Then Darnay Holmes. Interesting stuff there."
