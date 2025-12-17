Why Pete Carroll Can’t Fix the Raiders’ Biggest Problems

Many people are calling this the worst Raiders team that they have ever seen. Or are they saying that they could not believe how bad it has been for the Raiders? It has been that and then some. The Raiders have looked like a team that does not belong in the NFL this season.

They have been blowing out a lot this season, and they have not shown any signs of improvement from previous years or anything that says they are looking to do anything to improve this team.

The Raiders have only won two games, and this team is just going from bad to worse by the week. With only three games remaining, the Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL. If they lose their remaining three games, they will have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That is the most that Raider Nation has cheered for all season. They are tired of seeing this team lose week after week and not be able to be a good product on the field. Nothing to cheer for, and that hurts.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Are Raiders & Carroll looking to go Separate Ways?

Nothing has worked for head coach Pete Carroll in his first season with the Silver and Black. When you have a season like this, you gotta ask for something to change, and that potentially is going to be Carroll.

The Raiders need to look at different directions, and that is something they did not think they would have to do when they brought in Carroll this past offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"But will it? Coach Pete Carroll shouldn’t want to stay," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "The Raiders shouldn’t want him to stay. Current speculation, per a league source, centers on some sort of a negotiated resolution, pursuant to which Carroll “retires” and gets a portion of what he’s owed. (The Raiders, we’re told, will be financially off the hook as to former coach Antonio Pierce, since he signed only a two-year deal when he got the job in 2024.)"

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"G.M. John Spytek is responsible for the talent, in theory. Minority owner Tom Brady has a part-time role but a full-time voice. How much of the decision-making process for 2025 was directed or at least influenced by him?"

"Obviously, Brady can’t be fired. But Brady and majority owner Mark Davis will have to decide whether to blow it up again, and whether blowing it up will improve the situation."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Carroll's coaching job.