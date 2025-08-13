Raiders Release Second 2025 Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are looking to come out and play a good game, especially with the first team offense. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll let it be known that the Raiders' starters will be playing in this game. The team's starters did not have a good outing in their first preseason game.
The Silver and Black also released their second depth chart of 2025 this week.
For the quarterback position, it is not a secret that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. Aidan O'Connell is slated in as QB2, and Cam Miller is QB3. At the running back position, rookie Ashton Jeanty is the starter. Followed by Zamir White or Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 back. Chris Collier is the No. 3 running back. And Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube are fourth on the depth chart.
The starting wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
At tight end Brock Bowers is TE1 and Michael Mayer is second-team.
On the offensive line, it is Jordan Meredith at center, Kolton Miller at left tackle, Dylan Parham at left guard, DJ Glaze at right tackle, and Jackson Powers-Johnson or Alex Cappa at right guard. The right guard position is where the battle is coming from.
For the defense, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce are the starters at the defensive end positions. Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu are your starting defensive tackles. Your linebackers are Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White.
In the secondary, the Raiders have three cornerbacks listed as starters. Darnay Holmes, Darien Porter, and Eric Stokes. At the safety position, the Raiders' starters are Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn.
The Raiders want to see what they have with their starting players on both sides of the ball. That chemistry is still getting built, and that is why you are going to see the starters play this week.
The Raiders still have a lot to figure out for their starters and the depth pieces they have on the roster. It is going to be interesting to see which players play better this week and which players take the leap and show flashes.
Check out the full depth chart here:
