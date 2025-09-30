How Raiders' Obvious Tendency Led to Deflating Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a heartbreaker in Week 4 to the Chicago Bears. It was a game that the Raiders should have won, and it should not have even come down to the end. But it did, and the Raiders were not able to capitalize on a great opportunity and came up winless.
This game was important for the Silver and Black because the team was coming off two straight losses, and they were looking to get back in the winning column, but they did not do what they needed.
The Raiders went back and forth with the Chicago Bears in Week 4. And it was a game where there were a lot of different momentum swings for each team. It was one of those games, just when you thought one team was going to get things going, nope, that is when they will give the other team a chance. And for the Raiders, it came down to the end. With a chance to take the lead with just seconds left on the clock, the Raiders lined up for a field goal, and it was blocked by the Bears.
More on Raiders getting FG Blocked
It was a bad scene for the Raiders, and they were that close to getting back to .500 and taking momentum into their next game. Now, we know how one player from the Bears got a tip that helped him block the Raiders' kick at the end of the game.
"Cornerback Josh Blackwell came off the left edge of the Bears line and got his hands on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard try. After the game, Blackwell said he got a great jump on the play due to something Daly shared about his Raiders counterpart Jacob Bobenmoyer," said Josh Alper of NBC Sports.
“Throughout the week, Scott Daly had given with the snapper,” Blackwell said, via Marquee Sports Network. “He would move the ball right before he would snap it. The first two we got really good jumps. I’m like ‘I’m close, I’m gonna go get one.’”
"Blackwell’s block gave the Bears their second win in a row and puts them into their bye week with a 2-2 record. That feels much better than 1-3 would feel, so Daly should get plenty of pats on the back for his advance scouting efforts leading into Week 4."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.