Raiders Come Up Woefully Short in Heartbreaking Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were back at home today against the Chicago Bears. It was a game for the Raiders that they needed to win to keep going and get back on pace. The Raiders came into this game following two back-to-back losses
It was something that the Silver and Black wanted to fix. It was a big week for the coaching staff, especially head coach Pete Carroll. The players want to get back on track as well. A lot of questions would need answers if the Raiders did not perform well.
The Raiders did not get off to a good start once again on the football side after the defense got off the field to start the game. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith once again threw a pick on the opening drive. He tried to fit it in coverage and find wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but Smith did not see the safety as we read it all the way.
Raiders Against Bears
On the other side of the ball, the defense came up big on holding the Bears to a field goal. Then the Raiders defense stopped the Bears from scoring more points when defensive end Maxx Crosby tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage and intercepted the ball. It was a great sighting for Crosby because he had been getting close to picking off a quarterback and finally got this one. The Raiders' offense finally got going a bit and scored a touchdown.
The problem for the Raiders' offense was Smith throwing another interception. Second of the first half.
The Raiders second half started out like the beginning of the game. Smith threw his three interceptions of the game. The Raiders' defense could not hold the Bears this time as they got a touchdown off this turnover. Then the Raiders went to the run game, and it worked. They drove down the field on good running plays and scored a touchdown to take the lead back.
The Bears got their final crack at a chance of winning the game, and they got a touchdown late in the game to take the lead. The Raiders drove down the field on their final drive and got a chance to win the game with a field goal. And the Bears clocked it. Raiders fall short 25-24 in a horrible ending.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE