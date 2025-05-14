Pete Carroll's 'Revenge Game' Will Have to Wait
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping their front office changes will lead to a domino effect that impacts the entire team and leads them to turn their franchise around. John Spytek and Pete Carroll have done an amazing job of setting up the Raiders for success, and the only thing to do now is execute according to Carroll's scheme.
The NFL schedule is yet to be released fully, showing off the dates when games occur, but the Las Vegas Raiders already know who they'll be facing at home and away opponents. One matchup that's missing from their schedule is Carroll and the Raiders facing off against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter, and in an article recently published on FOX Sports, he details the top ten juiciest matchups that won't happen next season. This hypothetical matchup between the Seahawks and Raiders made the list for good reason.
"Pete Carroll won 137 games, went to the playoffs 10 times and the Super Bowl twice (winning once) during his 14 years coaching the Seahawks. Then he was pushed out after the 2023 season. And Geno Smith went to two Pro Bowls, went 27-22 and made one trip to the playoffs in three seasons as Seattle’s starting quarterback.
But then he was pushed out last year. Now they’re together again in Las Vegas hoping to quickly turn the Raiders into a contender. But their revenge against their old, ungrateful franchise will have to wait, because they’re not on the Seahawks’ schedule until 2026".
It's a shame that they won't meet next season, as the expectation is that the Raiders will be at the peak of their powers next season, with a rookie Ashton Jeanty who's ready to make his mark on the NFL.
However, it might be beneficial for fans to see this dramatic matchup a couple of years down the line, as that will give both of these teams time to turn into real contenders. Neither the Seahawks nor the Raiders are seriously competing for a Super Bowl, and neither of them is locked to make the playoffs.
The only detriment to waiting another year for this match-up is who knows how effective Geno Smith will be past 2025, and he's a big part as to why this revenge game is so significant. At the very least, Carroll will be the head coach for the next three years, so he'll definitely have an opportunity for revenge against his former team.
