Why the Raiders are the Best Fit for Top QB Prospect
The Las Vegas Raiders should be a dream scenario for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are as experienced as it comes with mentoring quarterbacks (and quarterbacks of all stages, too). Weapons such as Brock Bowers and Raheem Mostert, and of course, the ability to sit and develp behind Geno Smith.
That is the key.
Sanders would not be thrown into the fire like the rest of his 2025 NFL Draft peers are likely to be.
Per CBS Sports' Brandon Howard, it makes the Raiders one of his best fits.
"The Raiders are also without a top-tier running back, and Geno Smith is currently in place as the starting quarterback," wrote Howard. "Landing in Las Vegas would likely mean that Sanders has to wait his turn, but that could actually be beneficial, given the team's lack of depth on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders will need to use the draft to bolster their wide receiver corps and offensive line, but they already have Brock Bowers — a budding star at tight end — and a true home run threat in Raheem Mostert at running back. If, for any reason, Sanders is asked to start this season, he'll at least have a reliable target in Bowers and a dynamic back like Mostert to help keep the offense moving.
"Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is often linked to athletic quarterbacks, but he's proven capable of running a successful offense without a true dual-threat QB. He's worked with the likes of Nick Foles, Mark Sanchez, and Sam Bradford in the past and should be able to maximize Sanders' skill set. If the Raiders are able to draft a player like Savion Williams with the No. 37 pick, he'd be an ideal complement to Sanders. Williams gets open quickly and is electric after the catch."
"With weapons like Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Mostert, and potentially Savion Williams, Sanders could be competitive as a rookie if called upon to start. While Geno Smith's presence likely means Sanders will sit and develop in Year 1, that time on the bench could allow the Raiders to continue upgrading their offensive line. This selection makes a lot of sense — it keeps Sanders well-insulated while also enhancing the offense in key areas."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE