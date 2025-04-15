Analyst Marks Massive Shift for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek because they believe in them, and it gives the franchise the best chance to help turn things around and win more games than they have over the last few years. Carroll brings his veteran leadership and has been successful in turning things around everywhere he has coached.
For Spytek, he is one of the best up-and-coming general managers, and he knows how to find talent and get the best out of the players he signs. That important aspect is getting a head coach and general manager that share a similar vision for a team, and they work together to make it possible and give the team whatever they need to have success not only next season but for years to come.
They both made it clear that they want to win, and they will not wait around to do it. That is a strong point, and they have proven that so far by the way Carroll and Spytek are building their team this offseason. They brought in players that they believe are the best fit for the team and can be great leaders in the locker room.
NFL Analyst Ryan Clark likes what the Raiders are doing this offseason and how they are making moves that will help them win football games in 2025.
"First off, it looks like this team is actually trying to win football games this year by the decisions that they are making in the offseason," said Clark on ESPN NFL Live. "Last season, you go into the season with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II at the quarterback position. You allow Josh Jacobs to go to the Green Bay Packers and we saw the impact that he had there."
"This team is doing something that is totally opposite from last year and saying we are trying to win right now. They know that Pete Carroll will instill a culture but with that culture, you need good football players. That starts with Geno Smith. That starts with ascension that he has had over the last few years and becoming one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL."
"But also listening to him, he is a great leader. He is a man who has understood his adversity, learned from that adversity, and can now impart that on the younger people in that locker room. I believe this is a great start for this team as a leadership position goes from the head coach to the quarterback, but they need to add more players if they want to contend with lights of the Chargers, Chiefs, and the Broncos."
