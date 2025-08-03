WATCH: Raiders RB Sincere McCormick Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple talented running backs on their roster in addition to Ashton Jeanty. Running back Sincere McCormick has flashed his potential over the past two seasons, showing an ability to be a quality change-of-pace back for the Raiders.
He should be an asset under Chip Kelly's offense, as Kelly is known to use multiple backs with multiple skill sets. McCormick should have a good season.
McCormick spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: The last time we talked to you, you were coming off that 1,000-yard mark, which was very important to a lot of people around here. Did you process that last season and take the time to think about what it meant to not just you but a lot of people around here?
Meyers: "Oh, definitely. We definitely had a lot of conversations about it. A lot of people are really happy about the work they put into it, and I appreciate that, because it was a team effort. It wasn't just me going out there, running around, catching passes; I had guys who helped me watch film, guys who'd throw to me when nobody was around, guys who just keep me uplifted mentally when they don't look good. So, shout out to all of them, because that was a group achievement. I enjoyed it."
Q: What has it been like working with Geno Smith in terms of just the way that he throws, his kind of mannerisms, what have you kind of taken from him so far?
Meyers: "He's a vet-vet, honestly. I truly mean that, and I feel like this is the first time where I've had in a minute. I had Tom [Brady] for a year, that was a cool experience. But by having Geno [Smith], it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense. Like I said, he knows what he's doing. He shows up the same every day, his personality stays the same every day. I haven't seen him have a bad day yet. So, I mean, I can't have bad days if the leader has no bad days."
Q: You've always been known as kind of an underrated player who just gets the job done. And Geno Smith has been the same way, he's been through a lot of adversity, and he did in his own career. How do you guys relate as teammates?
Meyers: "I think it's the same mentality, honestly. He's got a family that he trying to feed, and he trying to more so prove to himself that he's got what it takes to be out here. And it's the same with me; I'm trying to feed my family and also go out here and show that I could be a dominant football player and do the things that take to help the team win. That's pretty much it, honestly, simple." ack with him like, 'What did you mean by that?' or 'Explain that to me.' And yeah, he's been open at every step to helping me out and supporting me, so it's really all you can ask for."
