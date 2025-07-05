Should the Raiders Consider Adding This Veteran Free Agent?
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly need help at the cornerback position. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore may be worth their consideration.
Gilmore has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has been a first-team All-Pro twice during his 13-year career in the National Football League. However, it has been a while since he has accomplished either feat.
Last season, Gilmore primarily played out wide, registering over 770 snaps there, but also played over 100 snaps in the box. He ranked 22nd among all cornerbacks in run coverage, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.6.
Overall, Gilmore took a step back last season, which is to be expected from most players at this stage in their careers. He spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, registering one of the worst cover grades of his career, but he did register 56 tackles. He made it clear he still wants to play football.
"I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation. It's got to be the right situation for me. I'm not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It's just got to be the right place," Gilmore said.
Two of Las Vegas' top cornerbacks have had a history of injuries. Gilmore has played in at least 15 games each of the past three seasons.
The Raiders' most glaring weakness on either side of the ball is at cornerback. Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what it will take from Las Vegas' defensive backfield to be successful this season.
"They have to be in the right place, and they have to evaluate the concept of the call as it fits to the route concept. And then they've got to make the proper adjustments that gives them a chance, then from there, then they make the plays," Carroll said.
"But really the confidence that they gain from knowing that they know what they're supposed to do, what's expected of them and then trusting that the guys around them are doing the same thing, that's what allows guys to think freely and to be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think that, 'I'm going to get this ball, I'm not just gonna defend the play.' And so, we're trying to instill that mentality, and fortunately, we have some guys that really bring it.
"Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us a real surge in the kind of confidence that you can spread to the rest of the players. E [Eric] Stokes has done a nice job, too. He's jumped right up at the corner spot. So, we're getting a lot of really good, positive things from guys that have been there before and been on some good teams and done some good winning and all that, and they're helping the other guys."
