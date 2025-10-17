Key Raiders' Unit Gets Troubling Ranking Before Chiefs Game
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to show improvement after their 2-4 start, it will take a massive improvement from a key unit: the offensive line.
The Raiders' line has come under fire at numerous points throughout the season, and recent offensive line rankings from Pro Football Focus ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs say it all.
Raiders OL Ranking
PFF ranked the Raiders' offensive line at No. 28 in the NFL after their Week 6 win against the Tennessee Titans -- the same spot they held the week before. The only offensive lines ranked below the Raiders are the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and the Cleveland Browns.
"Las Vegas’ offensive line encountered trouble in Week 6, allowing seven pressures — including two sacks — on 25 pass plays to the Titans," PFF said. "The group's 82.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked 21st in the NFL. Stone Forsythe, playing in place of the injured Kolton Miller, floundered in pass protection at left tackle. He gave up four pressures, including three sacks, and surrendered pressure at a 13.8% rate — the fourth-worst clip among left tackles this week."
Amongst the linemen with the most pressure on them to improve is Forsythe, who is stepping in to replace the best player on the line in Kolton Miller.
"Stone's [Forsythe] got a challenge," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He's been a backup for a while. He started a handful of games, a dozen games or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly, and he really gives you everything he's got preparation wise, smarts wise, technique wise. He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to, and he's got to survive."
"It's hard. And look, there was a portion in the game where the pass rush, really, all of a sudden was a big deal, and then we put it to rest. In the second half, it wasn't a factor much, but there was a spurt in there where they were really hot and we were struggling a little bit, and we didn't give up a sack in the second second half."
