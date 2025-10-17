What It Will Take for the Raiders to Stop Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Although they have lost more than they have won in the rivalry, the Las Vegas Raiders have played the Kansas City Chiefs better than any team in the National Football League over the past two seasons. This is especially the case at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas will again face the Chiefs in Kansas City this Sunday, marking yet another chapter in the two storied franchise's long history of matchups.
What It Takes to Beat Mahomes
The Raiders have a tall task on their hand when they face Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this Sunday. Las Vegas is familiar with the task at hand, but that does not make it any easier, as Mahomes is one of the best of all time. He has also had the Raiders' number for most of the past decade.
Shortly before practice on Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained a few of the challenges Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense present. Graham knows it will take all hands on deck to slow Mahomes down, as entirely stopping Mahomes is unlikely.
"A lot. It takes a full group, not even just 11 on the field. It takes the guys on the sideline seeing what they're seeing when they sub in, but the interior part, any elite quarterback, they could care less about edge rush. If you, I'm talking about poor edge rush, when it's just running past them, they'll just step up in the pocket. I learned that quick when I transitioned from college to the pros, and you're watching Peyton Manning and Tom [Brady] and those guys maneuver in the pocket,” Graham said.
“Any quarterback in this league, you got to affect them through the middle. And we got some guys that are stout in there for the run game. They have some quickness to be able to get on the edges. We're just trying to get to that spot to make them uncomfortable."
"But that's most elite quarterbacks in the league. They're not looking to go out the back of the pocket. That's where the monsters are. I mean, I wouldn't go back there. If they're running four sixes and they're 260 pounds and six five. I mean, you go back there if you want to. I mean, I'm sure the ownership doesn't want them doing that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take