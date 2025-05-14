Attention Raiders Fans: SI's Latest Swimsuit Issue Out Now
Sports Illustrated has released its latest and famous Swimsuit Issue. All of the Las Vegas Raiders fans can buy the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
This is one of the main stables for Sports Illustrated. The Issues feature world-class athletes, the best in the world, and the best celebrities. Do not miss your chance to get these great issues.
"Now in its 61st year, there’s no denying that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit only gets better with time, and we’re honored to announce that Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, and Jordan Chiles are your 2025 cover models! With each woman bringing her own unique brand of beauty, talent, and power to the table, SI Swimsuit’s cover model class of 2025 is made up of a collection of indisputably inspiring individuals. In short, this year is certainly one for the books," said Allie Hayes of Sports Illustrated SwimSuit.
“These women are why we do what we do,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day writes of the 2025 models in her Editor’s Letter.“These stories we share here and on our platforms are about so much more than what meets the eye. They are about the power of authenticity, the strength of vulnerability and the beauty of living a life that’s unapologetically yours.”
“When people look at mySports Illustrated[Swimsuit] photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all," said Olivia Dunne.
"Appearing on the pages of SI Swimsuit for the first time—though you’d never know it based on what an absolute natural she is—Hayek Pinault is no stranger to being on all sides of the camera," added Hayes.
"An Academy Award-nominated actor, Emmy Award-winning director and passionate producer, the Mexican-American superstar has been a household name since her early roles in the ‘90s. Further cementing her eternal star power with a literal star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021, there are no heights Hayek Pinault cannot reach."
Do not miss out on the latest Issues and read more about these amazing stories.
