3 Intriguing Fantasy Stats from Raiders Win Over Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders needed this one real bad. After starting the 2025 NFL season with an encouraging win over the New England Patriots, they lost the next four games in embarrassing fashion, soiling opportunities against the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears while getting blown out versus the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts.
They were able to take advantage of a favorable matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, though, cruising to a 20-10 win that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggested. Still, the Raiders could have used a little more offensive juice in this one to get their season back on track.
Ultimately, they were able to get back in the win column, which is what matters the most, but the Raiders' fantasy owners surely wanted more out of the team than what they got against the Titans.
Raiders offense can't be trusted
1. Ashton Jeanty - one explosive run
The Tennessee Titans don't exactly have any strengths as a team, but their defensive line might be the best unit on the roster. Led by Jeffery Simmons, they're allowing 4.5 yards per run, 21st in the NFL. They were able to mostly bottle up the Las Vegas Raiders' ground game.
Ashton Jeanty finished the game with 23 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. His volume was highly encouraging, but he managed just 3.3 yards per carry and was contained to just one run over 10 yards, a gain of 13. Jeanty looks like he'll have a decent floor this season, as the offense shifts more toward the rush, but he could find it difficult to get consistent breakaways behind this O-line.
2. Geno Smith - eight pressures
As poor as the Raiders' offensive line has been in the run game this year, they've actually held up decently protecting quarterback Geno Smith. That remained true against the Titans, as they only let up eight pressures. And yet, Smith still took two sacks for 16 yards and threw another interception after evading defenders in the backfield.
This O-line hasn't been elite by any means, but Las Vegas' quarterback looks far too panicked compared to the amount of pressure that he's actually facing. His scrambling has been virtually non-existent this year, and he's consistently made poor decisions whether or not the protection was able to hold up. Perhaps no one needs a bye week more than Smith this season.
